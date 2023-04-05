140 years agoIn 1883: Pansies are in full bloom by the side of snowdrifts. — The noon train now has two passenger coaches attached. — Horseback is the most popular mode of transportation.

130 years agoIn 1893: Peter Moe was elected mayor of the city of Chetek. — This town’s W.E. Spencer has been retained as journal clerk of the U.S. Senate, a position he has held for many years.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments