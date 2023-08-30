140 years agoIn 1883: There are several cases of cholera morbus in the district. — Ole Lokken has gone to Washburn for several weeks.

130 years agoIn 1893: K.E. Rasmussen left Tuesday for the World’s Fair. — No more diphtheria cases have been reported.

  

