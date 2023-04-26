140 years agoIn 1883: The health officer will soon make it uncomfortable for those neglecting to clean up in and around their premises. — Fishing has been good.

130 years agoIn 1893: H.C. Reed purchased Webster’s photograph gallery. — Work on the new edifice for the Presbyterian Church has begun. — A program is being prepared for Arbor Day in the city.

