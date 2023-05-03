140 years agoIn 1883: The boys released from the smallpox quarantine look well-fed. — The Slough of Despond is a good road compared to the highway leading to Cumberland.

130 years agoIn 1893: Quite a number of immigrants direct from Norway have reached here. — Owners of lots with offal or garbage are notified to remove and deposit them in the city dumping grounds.

