140 years agoIn 1883: Bears are now being hunted for hides, meat and oil. — Rice Lake has only one barber now that Charlie Bowlier has closed shop. — Cranberries are beginning to ripen.

130 years agoIn 1893: Citizens met at the courthouse Tuesday for a conference about city matters. — Ida Ringling of Baraboo is visiting friends here. — The Barron County Bank is resuming operations.

  

