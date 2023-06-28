140 years agoIn 1883: There is considerable complaint in the upper part of the village regarding the cowbell nuisance. — Frankie Deery has several pet rabbits that attract much attention from the youngsters.

130 years agoIn 1893: E.O. Fossum, proprietor of the Central House, is complying with the law and putting up fire escapes.— Prosper Forrest was seriously injured when a dairy team ran away Friday.

  

