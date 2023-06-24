Down on the Farm: The Blessing of Rain

The sheep run out to pasture with hen mobiles in the background.

 Photo by Kara Berlage

After such an intensely snowy winter and spring thaw, it seemed the ground would be saturated forever. Thankfully we had all that early moisture because starting in May, the rains ceased in our area. Days and days of hot, sunny, July-like weather have made planting difficult — sometimes unbearable when partnered with the mosquitoes. It wasn’t long before our garden irrigation system were running all day, as much as it could just to keep young plants alive.

In the Northwoods, we’re accustomed to afternoon showers and rainy days, which keep the sandy soils moist. I remember drizzly days as a kid sitting on the sun porch reading books, but those drizzly days don’t seem to come like they used to. In La Nina years, when the Pacific Ocean is cooler like last summer, raucous storms rake through the region. Hail, winds, lightning juxtapose with brilliant sun. There’s moisture, but it comes at a chaotic price.

  

Laura Berlage is a co-owner of North Star Homestead Farms, LLC and Farmstead Creamery. 715-462-3453 northstarhomestead.com.

