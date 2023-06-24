Down on the Farm: The Blessing of Rain

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The sheep run out to pasture with hen mobiles in the background.
After such an intensely snowy winter and spring thaw, it seemed the ground would be saturated forever. Thankfully we had all that early moisture because starting in May, the rains ceased in our area. Days and days of hot, sunny, July-like weather have made planting difficult — sometimes unbearable when partnered with the mosquitoes. It wasn’t long before our garden irrigation system were running all day, as much as it could just to keep young plants alive.
In the Northwoods, we’re accustomed to afternoon showers and rainy days, which keep the sandy soils moist. I remember drizzly days as a kid sitting on the sun porch reading books, but those drizzly days don’t seem to come like they used to. In La Nina years, when the Pacific Ocean is cooler like last summer, raucous storms rake through the region. Hail, winds, lightning juxtapose with brilliant sun. There’s moisture, but it comes at a chaotic price.
