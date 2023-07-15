Down on the Farm: On Keeping a Garden

Here comes zucchini season!

 Photo by Kara Berlage

“I think I can count the years in my life on one hand when I didn’t have a garden,” Mom mused one morning as we were training cucumbers to vine away from the burgeoning cabbages. “One was when I had my apartment in medical school, one the year we lived in Arizona … but really, most all my life there’s been a garden, with raw vegetables waiting on the dinner table.”

Grandma and Grandpa (Mom’s folks) had both grown up on small, diversified farms in central Illinois during the Great Depressions and WWII. Having a garden and growing their own food was an essential part of everyday life, along with knowing how to cook, bake and preserve the harvest.

  

