Down on the Farm: A bunny named Second Chance

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.
In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Weeding in the garden helps the crops be free of competition and easier to watch for garden predators.
There are plenty of animals in the garden who are our friends. Bumblebees buzz from flowering beans to zucchinis and cucumber, bringing their fairy dust coating of pollen with them; earthworms munch on the compost we turned in this spring, transforming it into nutritious castings. Momma kildeer and her fuzzy little chicks scuttle from row to row, eating bugs and grubs and singing their warning calls when they see us.
These species and many more are garden helpers, but sometimes the garden is visited by wildlife that is anything but helpful. Voles eat three times their weight every day, ground squirrels eat the roots of plants, deer athletically jump fences to munch away, and then there are the rabbits.
