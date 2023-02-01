...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Dove Healthcare Community Foundation offers scholarships
The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation is once again awarding a scholarship at seven area schools. High schools include Barron, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls Senior High, North and Memorial in Eau Claire, Osseo-Fairchild and Rice Lake. It was established in 2019 to recognize and encourage high school seniors pursuing a career in a health care related field at an accredited technical college or four-year university.
Applicants must include with their completed application an essay about why they are choosing a career in health care, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, as well as how the scholarship would affect their future education. Application deadline is April 1.
