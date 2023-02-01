The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation is once again awarding a scholarship at seven area schools. High schools include Barron, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls Senior High, North and Memorial in Eau Claire, Osseo-Fairchild and Rice Lake. It was established in 2019 to recognize and encourage high school seniors pursuing a career in a health care related field at an accredited technical college or four-year university.

Applicants must include with their completed application an essay about why they are choosing a career in health care, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, as well as how the scholarship would affect their future education. Application deadline is April 1.

