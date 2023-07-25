...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON TODAY ...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
today. This advisory covers all of west central and northwest
Wisconsin.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Don Johnson Motors acquires Toycen Motors of Ladysmith
Don Johnson Motors, a fifth-generation family business with locations in Rice Lake, Hayward and Cumberland, announced the acquisition of Toycen of Ladysmith, a Chevrolet dealership located in Ladysmith. This expansion will bring Don Johnson Motors' customer experience and top-quality vehicles to more drivers throughout northwestern Wisconsin.
The Toycen family has been in the automobile business for 71 years. For the past 27 years, they have owned Toycen of Ladysmith, becoming a cornerstone of the community. They recently purchased the Eau Claire Express baseball team and will be focusing their efforts on supporting the team, making the timing of this acquisition perfect for both parties. The Toycens will also continue to operate Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls and work on developing commercial real estate adjoining the facility.
