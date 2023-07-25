Don Johnson Motors, a fifth-generation family business with locations in Rice Lake, Hayward and Cumberland, announced the acquisition of Toycen of Ladysmith, a Chevrolet dealership located in Ladysmith. This expansion will bring Don Johnson Motors' customer experience and top-quality vehicles to more drivers throughout northwestern Wisconsin.

The Toycen family has been in the automobile business for 71 years. For the past 27 years, they have owned Toycen of Ladysmith, becoming a cornerstone of the community. They recently purchased the Eau Claire Express baseball team and will be focusing their efforts on supporting the team, making the timing of this acquisition perfect for both parties. The Toycens will also continue to operate Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls and work on developing commercial real estate adjoining the facility.

  

