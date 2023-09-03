MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the National Weather Service, has issued a Red Flag Warning for today from 1 to 7 p.m. for the following counties in southwestern and central Wisconsin: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties. 

Several adjacent counties, including Chippewa County and Eau Claire, are in High danger, while Barron and Rusk counties are in Moderate danger.

  

