Karolyn Bartlett

Bartlett

My interest in government started many years ago having been elected to the position of clerk in my local township. If elected, I would continue to use my business experience gained throughout my career in banking and healthcare to further my work. I would like to continue on the committees that I have been assigned to and carry out the Barron County Strategic Plan Mission of enhancing life by providing services in a fiscally progressive manner through leadership, collaboration, and innovation that is responsive to all Barron County Citizens. Initiatives to be further developed include expansion of affordable housing, expansion of broadband coverage, maintenance of all county owned facilities, improving mental health and decreasing substance abuse, and attracting and retaining new and skilled workers while continuing to keep a strong fiscal position. I understand and represent local governance and strive to make appropriate decisions representing the needs of the citizens of Barron County. I plan to have ongoing engagement and communication with the citizens I represent and will always encourage open and honest feedback relative to the proceedings of the Barron County Board of Supervisors as well as any other concerns or initiatives brought forward.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments