...FREEZING RAIN EARLY THIS MORNING IS RESULTING IN SLICK
CONDITIONS...
Freezing rain overnight and early this morning may result in
slick conditions during the morning commute. The freezing rain is
turning to sleet and snow across eastern Minnesota, however it
may transition to rain for a time later this morning and afternoon
as temperatures rise into the mid 30s.
Black ice is very hard to spot. Slow down and assume there will be
icy patches on roadways early this morning. Elevated surfaces,
such as overpasses, are most likely to develop black ice.
I love the people of Chetek and Barron County. I’m running because I would like to be a part of representing the needs and rights of the people in local public policy. There is a need for restored trust in our nation between the people and those in charge of public policy decisions. This will require respectful communication in areas of disagreement, consistent accountability under constitutional law, and local decision making in contrast to a rubber stamp of state and federal policy.
As a citizen and as a pastor I’ve spoken up about the neglected needs and God-given rights of the working people of Barron County during a time of very restrictive mandates. I would be honored if the people of District 3 would choose me to represent their interests on the county level.
