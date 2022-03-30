...FREEZING RAIN EARLY THIS MORNING IS RESULTING IN SLICK
CONDITIONS...
Freezing rain overnight and early this morning may result in
slick conditions during the morning commute. The freezing rain is
turning to sleet and snow across eastern Minnesota, however it
may transition to rain for a time later this morning and afternoon
as temperatures rise into the mid 30s.
Black ice is very hard to spot. Slow down and assume there will be
icy patches on roadways early this morning. Elevated surfaces,
such as overpasses, are most likely to develop black ice.
I am a candidate for District 26 of the Barron County Board of Supervisors. I was raised on a dairy farm where I watched my parents get involved in the community and take leadership roles on boards and organizations. This instilled in me a desire to serve and get involved. I feel it is now my turn.
In my role as a County Board supervisor, I will bring conservative values along with strong family and faith perspectives. I have an open mind and a willingness to learn, yet I have the strength to ask probing questions that will allow us to search for solutions to the challenges that face local government. I have a background as an agricultural lender and ag business owner which I expect will aid in my analysis of financial records and budgets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.