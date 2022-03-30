Audrey Kusilek

Kusilek

I am a candidate for District 26 of the Barron County Board of Supervisors. I was raised on a dairy farm where I watched my parents get involved in the community and take leadership roles on boards and organizations. This instilled in me a desire to serve and get involved. I feel it is now my turn.

In my role as a County Board supervisor, I will bring conservative values along with strong family and faith perspectives. I have an open mind and a willingness to learn, yet I have the strength to ask probing questions that will allow us to search for solutions to the challenges that face local government. I have a background as an agricultural lender and ag business owner which I expect will aid in my analysis of financial records and budgets.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments