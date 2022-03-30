...FREEZING RAIN EARLY THIS MORNING IS RESULTING IN SLICK
CONDITIONS...
Freezing rain overnight and early this morning may result in
slick conditions during the morning commute. The freezing rain is
turning to sleet and snow across eastern Minnesota, however it
may transition to rain for a time later this morning and afternoon
as temperatures rise into the mid 30s.
Black ice is very hard to spot. Slow down and assume there will be
icy patches on roadways early this morning. Elevated surfaces,
such as overpasses, are most likely to develop black ice.
After graduation from Rice Lake High School, I earned BS and MS degrees from UW-Madison, served in the U.S. Army, returned to UW-Madison for PhD degrees and then worked as a professor at the University of Illinois.
I returned to northwest Wisconsin over 40 years ago where my wife, Karen, and I have farmed at Misty Ridge Farm. Today I serve on the Barron County Board of Supervisors as a member of the Executive Committee, Extension/Land Information Committee, Veterans Committee, Agricultural Commission, Strategic Planning Committee and Chairman of the Property Committee. I represent the county on the West Central District Land and Water Association and am the district representative on the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Board. I have worked to protect our water and land resources, improve and expand our county forest, county parks, boat landings, dams and trails for ATV/UTVs, snowmobiles, hikers, bikers and horses. I, also, have supported improvements in our county waste to energy and recycling programs. I continually work to maintain a fiscally responsible county government that supports those areas that make Barron County a great place to visit and an even better place to live and work.
