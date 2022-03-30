After graduation from Rice Lake High School, I earned BS and MS degrees from UW-Madison, served in the U.S. Army, returned to UW-Madison for PhD degrees and then worked as a professor at the University of Illinois.

I returned to northwest Wisconsin over 40 years ago where my wife, Karen, and I have farmed at Misty Ridge Farm. Today I serve on the Barron County Board of Supervisors as a member of the Executive Committee, Extension/Land Information Committee, Veterans Committee, Agricultural Commission, Strategic Planning Committee and Chairman of the Property Committee. I represent the county on the West Central District Land and Water Association and am the district representative on the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Board. I have worked to protect our water and land resources, improve and expand our county forest, county parks, boat landings, dams and trails for ATV/UTVs, snowmobiles, hikers, bikers and horses. I, also, have supported improvements in our county waste to energy and recycling programs. I continually work to maintain a fiscally responsible county government that supports those areas that make Barron County a great place to visit and an even better place to live and work.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments