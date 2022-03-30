...FREEZING RAIN EARLY THIS MORNING IS RESULTING IN SLICK
CONDITIONS...
Freezing rain overnight and early this morning may result in
slick conditions during the morning commute. The freezing rain is
turning to sleet and snow across eastern Minnesota, however it
may transition to rain for a time later this morning and afternoon
as temperatures rise into the mid 30s.
Black ice is very hard to spot. Slow down and assume there will be
icy patches on roadways early this morning. Elevated surfaces,
such as overpasses, are most likely to develop black ice.
If re-elected I look forward to using my experience in business operations, finance, and the utility industry to continue my work with the committees I am assigned to, particularly the Highway Facility Building Committee and Waste to Energy Board.
In 2017 Barron County transitioned from using a third party to operate the county-owned Waste to Energy facility to employing the staff. This change turned the operation of the energy plant into a positive example of how a government enterprise could be operated, and due to the green nature of the plant and the energy it produces, an example of Barron County leading the state. I would like to follow through with the multimillion dollar upgrades that were started in 2017.
