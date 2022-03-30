If re-elected I look forward to using my experience in business operations, finance, and the utility industry to continue my work with the committees I am assigned to, particularly the Highway Facility Building Committee and Waste to Energy Board.

In 2017 Barron County transitioned from using a third party to operate the county-owned Waste to Energy facility to employing the staff. This change turned the operation of the energy plant into a positive example of how a government enterprise could be operated, and due to the green nature of the plant and the energy it produces, an example of Barron County leading the state. I would like to follow through with the multimillion dollar upgrades that were started in 2017.

