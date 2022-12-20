The state Department of Health Services has confirmed the first pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin for the 2022-2023 season. Nationwide, 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported.

DHS encourages all Wisconsinites, especially children, to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Early data show this year’s flu vaccine is a match to current circulating influenza strains and will prevent or reduce symptoms of influenza infection.

