...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Deputy secretary honors fallen service members, Gold Star families in Memorial Day tribute
Each Memorial Day, we come together as a nation to express our gratitude and pay tribute to those fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of this nation. It is our collective responsibility to never forget them, nor their surviving families, for all they have given to this country and the loss they've endured. To our Gold Star families, as Secretary Austin stated, "You will always be part of our military family."
This year, my staff and I visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay our respects to those brave and dedicated service members we've lost. It was a stark and timely reminder that each fallen hero has a story, and that it is our sacred duty to carry their stories forward, honor their service and sacrifice, maintain their legacies, and support their surviving families now and in the years to come.
