Each Memorial Day, we come together as a nation to express our gratitude and pay tribute to those fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of this nation. It is our collective responsibility to never forget them, nor their surviving families, for all they have given to this country and the loss they've endured. To our Gold Star families, as Secretary Austin stated, "You will always be part of our military family."

This year, my staff and I visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay our respects to those brave and dedicated service members we've lost. It was a stark and timely reminder that each fallen hero has a story, and that it is our sacred duty to carry their stories forward, honor their service and sacrifice, maintain their legacies, and support their surviving families now and in the years to come.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments