Denny's now open in Rice Lake

Denny's opened Wednesday in what was formerly Max's and before that Perkins on Rice Lake's west side.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Denny's, whose slogan is "America's Diner" opened Wednesday on the west side of Rice Lake near the junction of Highway 48 and 53 on Cenex Drive. It is located in what was Perkins for 22 years followed by Max's for three years.

General manager Jess Szydlo said the interior was fully renovated over the summer and many of the former servers have stayed on including Denise, who everyone knows and loves having also worked at the previous two restaurants.

  

