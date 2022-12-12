...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE...Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
Forty years ago, nearly 50,000 dairy farms dotted the rolling landscape of Wisconsin. Most were small farms of 30-40 milking cows, several calves, at least one dog, and a clowder of cats and kittens. These were family farms, tended by many intriguing characters and populated by unpredictable critters.
Giggling Jolly Todola, Goliath the raging bull, Hattie the ancient coonhound, Cyrus Caine’s uvula and Josie the Jersey’s romp through the barn during surgery are just a few of the characters and stories from the early years of veterinary practice Dave Mills recalls in the pages of “Cow Tales: Memories of a Rural Animal Doctor.”
