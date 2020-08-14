Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 439 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA LE SUEUR RICE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN DUNN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LE SUEUR, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA, OSCEOLA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.