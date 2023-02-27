A Cumberland man pleaded guilty to a felony charge of failure to comply with an officer after a three-hour standoff in which police say he threatened them and himself. The court imposed and stayed a 3½ year sentence at his arraignment on Friday.

A misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property and another of disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse modifiers, were dismissed but read into the record when Devin C. Baldwin, 27, appeared before Judge J.M. Bitney in Barron County Circuit Court.

