The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a shooting at 4:44 p.m. on Monday on North Mill Street in Barron.
According to the Sheriff’s Department’s initial investigation, Clayton Lauritsen, 20, of Cumberland shot Lauritz Robertson, 45, of Barron in a possible road rage incident.
Lauritsen fled the scene in a car but called 911 to say he was the shooter. He was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Justice Center.
Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Lauritsen is being held in Barron County Jail on charges of second-degree intentional homicide.
The Sheriff’s Department said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
The district attorney’s office is expected to file formal charges later this week.
This story will be updated.
