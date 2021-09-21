A public hearing on proposed supervisory district revisions based on the 2020 Census was held Monday evening at the Barron County Government Center when the county's GIS specialist Rhonda Sukys offered two options to account for population changes.
Overall, the county's population grew to 46,711, up from 45,870 a decade ago.
Populations of 1,000 or more require a ward. Sukys said 1,610 is the new the ideal population per supervisory district based on the new population count divided by 29 districts.
Sukys said Option A would strive to maintain as may districts as possible, leaving 14 intact. However in that option nine districts were above 4% deviation, with only 5% allowed, so she said that was not ideal.
She said in Option B, eight districts would remain intact with only two districts above the 4% deviation. She said its boundaries were easier to follow as they go along established highways and streets.
Following the public hearing, the County Board reconvened and Supervisor Peter Olson voted to recommend Option B, which was seconded by Supervisor Bun Hanson.
The county is now required to notify all municipalities of the proposed changes as noted in Option B. After receiving the proposed changes, municipalities may adjust ward boundaries subject to county approval.
The County Board will then bring the redistricting proposal back for discussion at its Oct. 18 board meeting before adoption of the new boundaries is final.
Maps of both options, related information and the Census counts from 2010 and 2021 may be found on the county's website.
