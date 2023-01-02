County treasurer disburses decades of memories as she retires

.A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting this evening,
and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday
morning and early afternoon.
On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will
develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a
quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.
On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota,
and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday
morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to
2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause
significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile
at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in
effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches
expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere,
a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for
Tuesday if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
County Treasurer Vonnie Ritchie prepares to clean out her office at the Barron County Government Center.
Barron County Treasurer Yvonne "Vonnie" Ritchie shared best and worst highlights and looked back on changes in her workplace and staff as she retires this week after a 44-year career. Her last day is Friday. Appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to fill out her term is Samantha Sommerfeld.
"The best thing I liked was working with people," said the 1976 Rice Lake High School graduate whose dad Jerry Paulsen was a Rice Lake fireman. For many of her years as treasurer, she lived in Barron and close enough to walk to the Barron County Government Center before moving with her husband Kim to Oak Grove township near Haugen. "Being elected, I made many friends — other county treasurers — throughout the state."
