County treasurer disburses decades of memories as she retires

Barron County Treasurer Yvonne "Vonnie" Ritchie shared best and worst highlights and looked back on changes in her workplace and staff as she retires this week after a 44-year career. Her last day is Friday. Appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to fill out her term is Samantha Sommerfeld.

"The best thing I liked was working with people," said the 1976 Rice Lake High School graduate whose dad Jerry Paulsen was a Rice Lake fireman. For many of her years as treasurer, she lived in Barron and close enough to walk to the Barron County Government Center before moving with her husband Kim to Oak Grove township near Haugen. "Being elected, I made many friends — other county treasurers — throughout the state."

