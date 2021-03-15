At its Monday morning meeting, the Barron County Board of Supervisors approved a second package of bids totaling $12 million, as recommended by the Highway Facility Steering Committee, for the $25 million highway shop to be built this spring. CBS Squared project manager Chad Oster said the accepted bids are all from firms within a 45 mile radius of the county. This follows a $9 million bid package that the County Board approved at its Feb. 15 meeting.

The $12 million bid package approved includes carpentry, window coverings, drywall, painting, fire protection, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, site work and mechanical polished concrete.

In other actions, the County Board:

• Heard an objection from Lynn House but took the Zoning Committee’s recommendation and approved a rezoning request by Jerid and Yvonne Hoff in the town of Rice Lake from Ag-1 to Ag-2. Zoning chairman Bob Rogers said the 20-acre parcel is half wetland, half farmland. The owners are only planning to put a house and outbuilding on 1.5 acres, with 8 acres to remain farmland.

• Approved, with no objections, requests to rezone 15 acres in the Town of Sumner from Residential-1 to Agricultural-2, filed by Brian and Kimberly Claudnic; and to rezone 13 acres in the Town of Dallas from Agricultural-2 to Mineral Reservation, filed by Mark Lettner Revocable Trust, Irvin Humphrey, Jr., agent.

  • Authorized implementation of a Tax Preferred Account, or TPA, for accrued vacation and sick leave payout to employees.

• Approved creation of a Debt Management Policy at the request of financial advisors and recommendation of the Standard and Poor’s rating service.

• Agreed to the selling of a small part of a right of way on Highway SS in the City of Chetek where highways SS and I meet, retaining 10 feet in case of a future sidewalk.

• Agreed to purchase the Farmers Union Co-op Transport building for a dollar, move it across the road from the highway department, and sell it back for a dollar. The space where it now stands is needed for overall highway site development plans.

• Set the next County Board meeting for Tuesday, April 20, at 9 a.m.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments