New life for old jail? County considers it as site for ADRC/Aging kitchen

The County Board approved transforming the old county jail, adjacent to the Government Center in Barron, into the new Aging/ADRC kitchen.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

With the recommendation of the Property Committee, which met Friday, the Barron County Board of Supervisors at its Monday evening meeting approved a $2.3 million resolution authorizing the construction of a new Aging/ADRC kitchen facility in the former sheriff’s administration and jail complex at the Government Center. The vote, which required two-thirds approval, was 27 yes, two absent.

The amount includes a $1.4 million bid from Dell Construction Company of Eau Claire, which estimated the total project cost at $1.9 million; $178,500 to Prism Design, the architectural/engineering firm; $365,000 for kitchen equipment; $320,000 for a 20% contingency; and $35,818 as a leftover margin.

  

