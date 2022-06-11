CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 48-year-old Cornell woman has died, and an 11-year-old child has critical injuries, after a crash Friday night in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department received a call at 8:32 p.m. of a report of a vehicle that was upside down in a swampy area along Highway 64, east of 210th Avenue, in the town of Cleveland. 

