Rice Lake celebrated the commemoration of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, in patriotic style Sunday on the lake shore.

Eighteen teams plus a handful of youth teams competed in the Fourth of July Corn Hole Tournament at Veterans Memorial City Park, downtown Rice Lake.

De Anna Westphal, executive director of Rice Lake Main Street Association, said she had wanted to quickly create an event that was simple to play.

Unfortunately, high-wind-generated white caps on Rice Lake prompted the cancellation of the inflatable raft competition along the lake shore, also slated for Sunday afternoon.

Nevertheless, Independence Day spirits ran high at the park and on the lake shore as scores of people set up chairs, coolers, umbrellas and tents, striving to keep their cool amid a day when temps climbed into the low 90s.

A patriotic-themed Music in the Park and fireworks at dusk capped off Fourth of July fun.

