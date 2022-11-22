A convicted sex offender will be released on Friday to live in a Barron County residence, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

Ray Mayer, 28, will be living at 1065 1¾ Ave.-1½ Ave., Prairie Farm. He is 5’8” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

