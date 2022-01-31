The northern Wisconsin bluegrass band The Truegrass Trio will perform Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Erika Quam Memorial Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The trio features Tom Draughon of Ashland on guitar, fiddle and vocals; Bruce Qualey of Cable on bass and vocals; and Jed Malischke of Spooner on banjo, resophonic guitar and vocals.
The two-hour program will feature traditional music, then draw influence from rock, blues, celtic, jazz and more. Drinks and snacks will be available. Seating is limited, and masks are required inside the building.
This performance is the second of the Concerts with Erika series hosted by the Shell Lake Arts Center. Proceeds from Concerts with Erika directly support the Shell Lake Arts Center summer camp. Established in 1968 by the UW System, the camp provides art education for students around the world.
Learn more at TrueGrassTrio.com or follow the band at Facebook.com/truegrassband.
