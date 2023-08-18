Three different musical ensembles will gather and rehearse during the fall semester at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County in Rice Lake, giving area musicians the opportunity to develop and share their talents.

Area vocalists are invited to join the Red Cedar Choir, which will rehearse Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 7 in preparation for its holiday concerts on Dec. 3. An audition may be required for new members. Beth Joosten has directed the Red Cedar Choir since 2012.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments