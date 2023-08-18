...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.
Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.
Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Community musicians invited to join music ensembles
Three different musical ensembles will gather and rehearse during the fall semester at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County in Rice Lake, giving area musicians the opportunity to develop and share their talents.
Area vocalists are invited to join the Red Cedar Choir, which will rehearse Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 7 in preparation for its holiday concerts on Dec. 3. An audition may be required for new members. Beth Joosten has directed the Red Cedar Choir since 2012.
