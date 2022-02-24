The Community Connections to Prosperity Coalition seeks to empower everyone in Barron County with skills, resources, and personal connections so that everyone may all enjoy lives free of poverty. The goal is to bring organizations, businesses, and community members together to focus on helping those in poverty rise above it. People are actively seeking solutions to the issues found most prevalent in Barron County.
Transportation is a top unmet need in the county and across Wisconsin and is among the most requested support service for older adults and persons with disabilities. Having affordable transportation is important to the community. People need transportation to get to work, medical appointments, grocery shopping, and social gatherings to live a fulfilling life. Many of those served are not able to provide their own transportation as a result of disability, age or income. Transportation needs are only expected to increase as the county ages.
Transportation coordination involves human service agencies, transportation providers, consumer groups, and public officials working together to develop and improve services for individuals unable to provide their own transportation. Transportation coordination provides more rides to more consumers through cooperation, communication and sharing resources. Every transportation provider in the county is vital. Some current transportation providers in Barron County include AddLIFE Transit, Namekagon Transit, New Freedom Transportation, and taxi services such as HeartLand Transportation, LLC. Adequate transportation is vital to the overall health of the community.
Consider being a part of a coalition to help those in the community in greatest need. The coalition is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible. It would love for people to get involved and see what a difference everyone can make to end poverty in Barron County. For more information on Community Connections to Prosperity, contact Lori Zahrbock, Coalition president, at 715-736-2437.
Save the date for May 3, when the coalition will be hosting a first-of-its-kind conference in Northern Wisconsin. This platform will present innovative ideas that can be shared between communities and create actionable items. Registration will be available later this year. Anyone interested in presenting or sponsoring the Community Connections Conference contact Zahrbrock or email ccpbarroncounty@gmail.com.
