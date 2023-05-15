Aging and Disabilities Resource Center presents an Introduction/Refresher session on Medicare at the Rice Lake Public Library on Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m. There will be a second session on Thursday, May 25, at 1 p.m. These sessions will cover the A, B, C, and Ds of Medicare — Advantage, Medicare Supplements, Drug Coverage. Those who qualify should bring their Medicare handbook if available.

Sherry Wesolowski, a teacher, internationally published artist and CEO of Up & Away Art will be at the library to teach the basics of Transformational "Brain Art" on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. Up & Away Art, a non-profit art organization, is committed to providing guidance and consultation to aspiring artists to help them develop their skills and create amazing works of art. The public is welcome to hear about and experience this art that's great for all ages.

