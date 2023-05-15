...Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning...
Locally dense fog will impact parts of the area early this
morning, especially near bodies of water and other low lying
areas. Visibilities will be reduced to 1/2 mile or less at times
in these locations.
Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility if traveling this
morning. Slow down and use you low beam headlights if driving
through fog. Improving conditions are expected after sunrise.
Coming up at the library: Medicare intro/refresher, guest from art organization
Aging and Disabilities Resource Center presents an Introduction/Refresher session on Medicare at the Rice Lake Public Library on Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m. There will be a second session on Thursday, May 25, at 1 p.m. These sessions will cover the A, B, C, and Ds of Medicare — Advantage, Medicare Supplements, Drug Coverage. Those who qualify should bring their Medicare handbook if available.
Sherry Wesolowski, a teacher, internationally published artist and CEO of Up & Away Art will be at the library to teach the basics of Transformational "Brain Art" on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. Up & Away Art, a non-profit art organization, is committed to providing guidance and consultation to aspiring artists to help them develop their skills and create amazing works of art. The public is welcome to hear about and experience this art that's great for all ages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.