A local daughter-in-law/mother-in-law duo combined their writing and artistic talents over the course of the pandemic. Just released and now available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Walmart.com is the children's book "Our Morning Adventures," written by Amber Siewert of Haugen and illustrated by Diane Siewert of Canton.
The back cover of the book teases, "This is the fun story of the crazy day my mom decided to put a moose in her hair. Honest! My brother and I were sitting together watching cartoons and waiting for breakfast, a totally normal morning, when suddenly Mom made that mysterious, exciting announcement. Our imaginations went wild. A moose? Really? What would she put in her hair next? A porcupine? A shark? A happy and colorful picture book filled with smiles and laughter."
The new author invites "kiddos of all ages" to hear the complete story at a meet and greet on Saturday, March 5, from 1-3 p.m. at Northern Star Theatre Company, 12 W. Marshall St. At 2 p.m. will be a read-aloud, followed by a book signing. Coloring pages of some of the characters in the book will be available for kids to create their own versions of the story. She said any who purchased the book previously can bring it to the event to get it signed.
"Stop on by," she encouraged. "I'd love to see kids gathered around."
Amber, whose maiden name was Taylor, was raised in the Haugen area at the same place where she and her husband Dana, eight-year-old daughter Amelia and six-year-old son Ethan now live. She attended all three of the Haugen area elementary schools as a kid — the old Haugen School, which is now a museum; the Brill Elementary for third-grade; and the new Haugen Elementary for fourth and fifth grades. Now her kids go to Haugen Elementary.
She credits an elementary teacher, the late Judy Vreeland, for sparking her interest in writing and she hopes to pass on that spark when she visits Haugen Elementary during Read Across America the first week in March.
"I think it will be great," the author said. "I can tell them I was a student at their school and my interest in writing sparked with writers workshops."
After graduating from Rice Lake High School in 2003, she majored in Human Development and Family Studies at UW-Stout in Menomonie, graduating in 2007. She married into the Siewert family in 2009, but this is the first time she has worked hand-in-hand with her mother-in-law, aka 'the junkyard artist," who will paint on anything that stands still. In addition to her own family, the children's author has worked with children in various capacities for about 15 years as a lead teacher, director and family resource provider.
"I hope to be able to inspire students that anything you put into your mind, you can see through to complete it," she said. "You never know where it may go."
She said writing children's books has been in the back of her mind since her own children were toddlers, but when her daughter had to do part of her kindergarten year from home due to COVID, it gave her the chance to put her ideas into print.
"I didn't have the excuse that I didn't have time anymore," Amber said. "I finally sat down and let the words flow out and put the story to paper."
She describes the theme of the book as a play on words as a mom is getting ready for the day while her young kids let their imaginations go wild while waiting for breakfast.
"I think we should embrace our kids' imaginations more," she said. "That's what the book tries to do."
The author said it's a book for all ages because no one is too young or too old to imagine.
As for the collaborators, who share the trait of being left-handed, both learned from each other and look forward to working together again.
"She opened my doors with a new adventure," remarked Diane, who did about 20 sketches, then painted them in bright acrylics, for the 40-page book. "I found it pretty easy. She was very agreeable."
"It was a learning experience," Amber said. "I left it open-ended, so it could be continued. I could create other morning adventures."
When they were both happy with their combined efforts, Amber searched the internet until she found an out-of-state publishing company that agreed to print on demand and order as needed. She uploaded the story and photos and submitted it in October with the books printed and available for sale in January.
The two are working at finding local outlets where the book can be purchased. So far it is available at Enliven MedSpa & Wellness Center in the Medical Arts Building in Rice Lake, will soon be at Off R Rockers in Chetek, and when it reopens in April will be at Sugarwood in Cumberland.
"I will have a website too, it's just not ready yet," Amber said. For now, she welcomes anyone who would like to hear more about the book, and how it came to be, to email her at asiewert@1111@gmail.com or find her on Facebook at AmberSiewertAuthor or Instagram at ambersiewertauthor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.