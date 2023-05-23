As Memorial Day weekend and summer travel season approaches, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, are stepping up patrols for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The increased enforcement of seat belt violations began Monday and runs through June 4.

State law requires all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt when traveling in Wisconsin. Children must also be in the proper child safety seat for their age and size. The simple action of buckling up is proven to save lives in a crash.

