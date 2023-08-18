Ascension Academy of Cumberland, which opened for the 2022-23 school year as a K-6 non-denominational Christian school, is expanding to students in 4K-8 for the 2023-24 school year. It leases space — including a gym, cafeteria and classrooms — at Northern Lakes Church at 825 Eighth Ave., Cumberland.

“Our school had 28 full-time and part-time students in the 2022-23 school year,” said Administrator Christy Sainburg, who gave a recap of the school’s first year. “We are expanding to 4K and 7-8 for the 2023-24 school year. We are enrolling now, and it is exciting to see the school grow.”

  

