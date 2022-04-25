CHIPPEWA FALLS — The body of a missing 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls has been located, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department. The department is looking at her death as a homicide.

The deceased girl is identified as Iliana (Lily) M. Peters. She was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School. She was last seen Sunday night.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments