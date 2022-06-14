A man from Rochester, Minnesota, has been charged in Barron County Circuit Court with attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child as well as one other felony after police say he tried to meet with a girl he believed was not yet 16 years old.

Jason M. Bowers, 42, was charged with two felonies — attempted second-degree sexual assault and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime — on June 6.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments