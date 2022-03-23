BARRON — A Chetek man will serve a 25-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting multiple children over a 20-year span.

Jimmy J. Sekola, 66, pleaded guilty in December in Barron County Court to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

