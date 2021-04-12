A 31-year-old Chetek man was sentenced Monday to prison for third-degree sexual assault, incest, and two counts of bail jumping in Barron County Circuit Court.
Judge James C. Babler sentenced Cazz A. Johnson to four years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He will be credited with 706 days served.
Johnson was charged on May 10, 2019, after police caught him on the side of 23rd Avenue near Campia, walking away from where the victim of the alleged assault kicked free of him.
A woman identifying herself as a relative of Johnson’s pulled into a driveway along 22nd Avenue in Rice Lake and began honking the truck’s horn, according to court documents.
The resident came out, helped the woman inside and called 911.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the residence, where the woman told an officer Johnson had been driving the vehicle and pulled over so he could go pee. She said he opened the passenger side door, forcefully removed her pants and inserted his fingers into her vagina.
She stated she screamed and kicked out, hitting Johnson hard enough that he let go of her and was forced away from the vehicle.
She reported locking the vehicle doors and driving off.
Law enforcement found a pair of sweat pants and yellow boots along the side of the road that the woman identified as hers.
Police also found Johnson walking towards Rice Lake.
Johnson was brought to Barron County Jail where he blew a .101 on a preliminary breath test.
The officer attempted to use a DNA swab on Johnson’s hands, according to the complaint, but Johnson was uncooperative and at one point “lifted up his right hand and started sucking on his middle finger.”
Johnson told police he and the woman had gotten into a fight while he was driving, but he could not remember about what.
He remembered getting out of the truck, the complaint states, then made a comment to the officer about lying down in the road and thinking he may get run over.
Johnson stated he did not remember pulling over and stating he had to pee, getting out of the vehicle and going to the passenger side of the vehicle or taking off the woman’s pants.
Johnson expressed doubt these things happened. The complaint states that when asked why he doubted their occurrence, Johnson told police, “cuz.”
