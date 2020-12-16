Ambulance Metro generic

A 29-year-old Chetek man died as a result of a rollover crash early today on 20th Street west of Chetek.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in at 4:11 a.m. of a one-vehicle rollover. The initial investigation indicates that Jonathon Lee was driving north and lost control of a 2002 Honda Acura, rolling it several times. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department and Barron County medical examiner’s office continue to investigate.

