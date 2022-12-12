Traveling Unitarian Universalist Chaplain Dennis Peters will speak at Rice Lake Blue Hills UU Fellowship, 230 W. Messenger St., on Sunday for a topic on education. Peters states that he’s often “harangued on education in the past: the need for it, the topics required and applicable age groups.” However this session his comments won’t be made in passing, but connected to the main topic of education itself. Peters invites attenders to look together at one of the most foundational, crucial topics of our era.

As one of the most hopeful activities of our species, Herbert George Wells is quoted as saying “Civilization is in a race between education and catastrophe. Let us learn the truth and spread it as far and wide as our circumstances allow — for the truth is the greatest weapon we have.”

