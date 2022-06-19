...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected Monday afternoon.
* WHERE...Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Capitol Report: 42% boost in Wisconsin business startups during the pandemic
The head of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. says the state’s “entrepreneurial spirit” is reflected in the 42% boost in new businesses formed during the pandemic.
“It’s actually really exciting, because you could imagine that in the face of a pandemic, folks would retract, right?” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a recent interview. “They would say, ‘I’m not going to do anything new, I’m going to stay safe in my job, I’m going to stay safe where I am.’ But instead, what we’re seeing is a real entrepreneurial spirit.”
