The head of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. says the state’s “entrepreneurial spirit” is reflected in the 42% boost in new businesses formed during the pandemic.  

“It’s actually really exciting, because you could imagine that in the face of a pandemic, folks would retract, right?” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a recent interview. “They would say, ‘I’m not going to do anything new, I’m going to stay safe in my job, I’m going to stay safe where I am.’ But instead, what we’re seeing is a real entrepreneurial spirit.”

