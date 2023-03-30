Cameron High School

The Cameron School District has a referendum on the April 4 ballot asking voters for permission to borrow up to $6.1 million to pay for items such as replacing the fire alarm system in the middle and high school buildings.

An area school district is asking the voters on April 4 to approve a $6.1 million referendum to pay for pressing needs within its buildings, such as installing a new fire system and replacing parts of roofs.

The Cameron School District listed several items it will tackle should the referendum pass that improve safety, security and accessibility, makes repairs to buildings and sites, and updates district transportation.

