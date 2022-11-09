Cameron High School's National Honor Society, who collected donations for the Cameron Food Pantry included the following. Front row, from left, are Zoe Rubenzer, Carli Wilson, Jordan Allen, Jazmine Tietz, Sarah Weber and Katie Kohel. Back row, from left, are Sydney Leschisin, Alyssa Kuffel, Alex Olson, Luke Salm, Ethan Gifford, Cole Lundequam, Jacob Pearson, Joe Potvin and Ashlie Falstad.
Cameron High School's National Honor Society, who collected donations for the Cameron Food Pantry included the following. Front row, from left, are Zoe Rubenzer, Carli Wilson, Jordan Allen, Jazmine Tietz, Sarah Weber and Katie Kohel. Back row, from left, are Sydney Leschisin, Alyssa Kuffel, Alex Olson, Luke Salm, Ethan Gifford, Cole Lundequam, Jacob Pearson, Joe Potvin and Ashlie Falstad.
Photo submitted
Cameron High School NHS member Ethan Gifford presents a check to Cameron Food Pantry representative Sandy Post after its Oct. 31 collection.
Cameron High School's National Honor Society organized a "Trick or Food Pantry Item" for the Cameron Food Pantry on Oct. 31, when they collected 267 food items and $200 in donations from village residents.
Ethan Gifford, who organized the drive, presented the donations to Cameron Food Pantry representative Sandy Post.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.