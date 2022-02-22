A Cameron man who allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit starting in Rice Lake was charged with fleeing an officer and second-offense operating while intoxicated on Feb. 14, just over a year after pleading guilty in Burnett County to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Jordan J. Matrious, 19, faces the felony fleeing charge and misdemeanor OWI as a repeater plus a felony bail jumping charge in Barron County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rice Lake officers say a man was driving a blue Dodge Grand Caravan at about 2:36 p.m. on Feb. 12 and was not wearing a seat belt. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it accelerated quickly, reaching speeds estimated at 40 to 44 mph.

The vehicle came to a stop, but after a passenger exited the Caravan it took off south on Main Street. As the chase continued the vehicle reaches speeds of approximately 55 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.

The van came to a stop, but the driver refused to turn off the vehicle and then it sped away again traveling south on Main Street, running the light at the intersection of South Main and South Access.

As it continued south on Highway SS, it reach speeds of 110 mph in a 55 mph zone.

In Cameron, police continued to chase the vehicle on several streets, and it came to a stop at Clayton Street and Haglin Avenue. The driver reached his hands out and opened the door. He yelled “shoot me” to the officer as he threw food and a blanket out of the vehicle.

The defendant jumped back in the van and continued the chase until it crashed at the intersection of Sixth Street and Arlington Avenue. The driver, later identified as Matrious, fled on foot. Officers found him and ordered him to the ground but he didn’t comply.

The defendant smelled of intoxicants, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. During sobriety testing, Matrious was argumentative and belligerent.

A review of Matrious’ records showed he had been sentenced on Jan. 7, 2021, in Burnett County to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. In that case, felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide, second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC were dismissed on prosecutor’s motions.

If convicted on the attempting to flee an officer charge, Matrious faces a fine up to $10,000, imprisonment up to 3½ year, or both. Because the defendant is a repeater the time could be higher upon conviction.

Matrious’ preliminary hearing is set for March 22.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments