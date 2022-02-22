...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday
afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3
to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery
roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather
advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Chisago County.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
A Cameron man who allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit starting in Rice Lake was charged with fleeing an officer and second-offense operating while intoxicated on Feb. 14, just over a year after pleading guilty in Burnett County to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Jordan J. Matrious, 19, faces the felony fleeing charge and misdemeanor OWI as a repeater plus a felony bail jumping charge in Barron County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint:
Rice Lake officers say a man was driving a blue Dodge Grand Caravan at about 2:36 p.m. on Feb. 12 and was not wearing a seat belt. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it accelerated quickly, reaching speeds estimated at 40 to 44 mph.
The vehicle came to a stop, but after a passenger exited the Caravan it took off south on Main Street. As the chase continued the vehicle reaches speeds of approximately 55 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.
The van came to a stop, but the driver refused to turn off the vehicle and then it sped away again traveling south on Main Street, running the light at the intersection of South Main and South Access.
As it continued south on Highway SS, it reach speeds of 110 mph in a 55 mph zone.
In Cameron, police continued to chase the vehicle on several streets, and it came to a stop at Clayton Street and Haglin Avenue. The driver reached his hands out and opened the door. He yelled “shoot me” to the officer as he threw food and a blanket out of the vehicle.
The defendant jumped back in the van and continued the chase until it crashed at the intersection of Sixth Street and Arlington Avenue. The driver, later identified as Matrious, fled on foot. Officers found him and ordered him to the ground but he didn’t comply.
The defendant smelled of intoxicants, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. During sobriety testing, Matrious was argumentative and belligerent.
A review of Matrious’ records showed he had been sentenced on Jan. 7, 2021, in Burnett County to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. In that case, felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide, second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC were dismissed on prosecutor’s motions.
If convicted on the attempting to flee an officer charge, Matrious faces a fine up to $10,000, imprisonment up to 3½ year, or both. Because the defendant is a repeater the time could be higher upon conviction.
Matrious’ preliminary hearing is set for March 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.