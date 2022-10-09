CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cameron man who reached a speed of 97 mph while fleeing from police has now been charged. 

Michael D. Ludwigson, 36, was charged in Chippewa County Court with fleeing or eluding an officer and operating after revoked. He was released on a $100 cash bond, and will return to court Oct. 18.

