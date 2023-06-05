A 54-year-old Cameron woman is in serious condition after allegedly being stabbed by her son in the neck on Monday morning, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

A Sheriff’s Department news release said the 911 center received a call at 8:46 a.m. from a woman who said her son had stabbed her in the neck area. She had fled the house and her son had remained inside.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments